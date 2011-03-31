Cops: LI man fired shotgun on street

A Riverhead man was arrested and charged with recklessly firing several 12-gauge shotgun rounds on Fairway Avenue, police said Thursday.

Clint M. Marczewski, 35, of 24 Fairway Ave., was charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of menacing, and unlawful imprisonment.

Riverhead police said when officers responded to a report of shots fired at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, they met Idalia Burt of Cutchogue, who said Marczewski had been holding her against her will, and had fired shotgun rounds at her.

Burt was not injured, police said, but Marczewski suffered minor facial cuts from firing the weapon.

After treatment at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, Marczewski was held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court.