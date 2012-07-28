Cops: Man arrested for 4 town hall bomb threats

A Central Islip man who has allegedly made four bomb threats toward Islip Town Hall since November was arrested Friday, police said.

Suffolk County police said Ronald Kellman, 41, of 230 Ackerman St., was charged with four counts of falsely reporting an incident, first degree. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Kellman called Town Hall at 655 Main St., from pay phones on Nov. 17, Jan. 11, May 23, and June 12 to announce there was a bomb in the building, police said. Each time, the building was evacuated.