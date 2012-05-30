Cops: Man charged in Fire Island burglary

A 19 year-old Islip man was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglarizing a home in the Ocean Bay Park community of Fire Island, Suffolk County police said.

Police responded to a 3:26 a.m. call from a woman who said she heard noise in her home on Seneca Walk. Officers searched the home, realized the suspect had fled, and after a brief search found Shea Kensler hiding on the deck of a nearby home, police said.

Kensler was charged with second-degree burglary and was to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

In a Wednesday news release, police did not say if anything was taken.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact fifth squad detectives at 631-854-8552.