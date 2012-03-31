Cops: Man driving stolen car died in crash

A man driving a stolen car fled from a crash on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon and minutes later slammed into a utility pole and died early Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

The man's identity wasn't released, but the fatal crash occurred about 4:25 a.m.

Police said the man was driving a 1995 Toyota Corolla that had recently been reported stolen and was involved in a crash with a taxi cab at the intersection of Simon Street and Deer Park Avenue. The were no injuries in the first crash, which police described as minor.

The second crash, which happened when the Toyota was speeding, occurred on the 600 block of Deer Park Avenue, police said.

A physician assistant from the Suffolk County medical examiner's office pronounced the man dead.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.