Cops: Man flashed fake gun on road

A Moriches man was charged Tuesday after he flashed what appeared to be a gun in a road rage incident in Farmingville, Suffolk police said.

From a gray Volkswagen sedan, Brian Deuchar D'Angelis, 36, pointed what turned out to be an "imitation pistol" at another motorist during a noontime traffic dispute on southbound Nicolls Road, near the Long Island Expressway north service road, police said.

Police traced the Volkswagen car plate to an address in Northport, where village police stopped the vehicle and detained Deuchar D'Angelis until a Suffolk highway patrol officer arrived, police said. Brought to the scene, the victim identified Deuchar D'Angelis as the driver, police said. The Volkswagen was seized and a fake pistol was recovered, police said.

Deuchar D'Angelis, of 68 Lakewood Ct., was held at the Sixth Precinct to be arraigned Wednesday on second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. A police spokesman said no other details were available, including whether the car, registered to a Northport address, was owned by the suspect.