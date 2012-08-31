Cops: Man gives beer to teen in front of police

A Huntington man was arrested in Bay Shore Thursday after he left a store with a case of beer and handed one of the beers to a 15-year-old boy right in front of a uniformed Suffolk officer, police said.

Michael Oromaner, 43, of 23 Old Northport Rd., was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Oromaner left the store at a Gulf gas station, 195 Pine Aire Dr., with a case of beer at 6:45 p.m., police said, and walked by three teenage boys who were sitting on the curb.

One of the boys, asked Oromaner for a dollar, police said, but instead of a dollar, Oromaner handed the teenager a bottle of Coors beer.

Suffolk Sgt. Karen Ryan said Joseph Bianco, a uniformed police officer, was watching, sitting in plain sight of all in a marked patrol car only a few feet away.

Ryan said when the teenager took the beer bottle, "His eyes popped open wide, and he turned around and looked at the police officer with his eyes and mouth wide open."

Oromaner, a stockbroker, told officers after his arrest, "He asked me for a dollar and I gave him a beer. I'm so sorry. I wasn't thinking," according to Ryan.

Oromaner was later released from the Third Precinct pending his court appearance at First District Court, Central Islip on Oct. 5.