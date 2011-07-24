Cops: Man in fatal crash was high on drugs

Police said a Mastic Beach woman was killed Sunday when her friend, who they said was driving impaired by drugs, crashed his Mercedes-Benz head-on into another car on Montauk Highway, then hit a tree.

Panayiotis Georgiou, 45, of East Moriches, was driving east on Montauk Highway near Mill Pond Lane in East Moriches at about 2:20 p.m., when he lost control of his car, crossed into the westbound lane, struck a Toyota Camry, then crashed into a tree, Suffolk County police said.

The passenger in the Mercedes, Brittany Mowdy, 23, of Mastic Beach, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Camry, Virginia Greco, 63, of Selden, was not hurt.

Georgiou was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of back injuries. He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Police declined to say what drug they believe Georgiou had taken.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS.