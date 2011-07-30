Cops: Man in Yankees cap robs Babylon bank
A thief in a Yankees cap robbed a Babylon bank on Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.
Detectives said the man went into the Capital One Bank at 8 Little East Neck Rd. about 2 p.m. and made a "verbal demand" to the teller for money. She handed over the cash.
He didn't display a weapon, and he remains at large, police said.
In addition to the dark-blue baseball cap, he wore sunglasses, a blue pullover shirt and blue jeans, police said, describing him as a thin white man who's about 50 and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8.
Police would not elaborate on his exact words to the teller, whether she included a dye pack, or how much money was stolen.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call their hotline: 800-220-TIPS.