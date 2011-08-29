Cops: Man shot in front of E. Setauket home

A man was shot and seriously wounded in front of his home in East Setauket Sunday evening, police said. No arrests have been made.

John Straitz, 50, was found by his daughter next to his vehicle in the driveway of his home on Ringneck Lane at 9:29 p.m., Suffolk County police said in a Monday morning news release.

Straitz was transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center where, police said, he was in serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not clear. Police said the investigation is continuing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.