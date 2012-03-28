Cops: Man sought who used stolen credit card

Police are searching for a man in a green coat seen on video surveillance using a stolen credit card at the Lacoste store at the Tanger outlet center in Riverhead.

The card was one of several stolen from the victim's car between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Jan. 3 while it was parked in the lot of the Pulaski Street School in Riverhead, Suffolk County police said. The stolen cards were in a purse that police said also was taken in the incident.

It is not clear who stole the purse, but police said they're hopeful someone will recognize the man in the surveillance footage who made illegal purchases with one of the cards.

The other stolen cards were used to make illegal purchases at other locations, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.