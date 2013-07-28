Cops: Man stabbed during fight near N. Amityville party

A man was stabbed several times Saturday night during a fight that broke out outside a wedding celebration in North Amityville, Suffolk County police said Sunday.

Police said the fight occurred about 9:45 p.m. during the party on Steele Street, causing about 50 people to exit the home and go out into the street.

A man, 32, was stabbed four or five times around the corner on Coolidge Avenue, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police have not made any arrests so far, and the investigation is continuing.