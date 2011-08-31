Cops: Man stable after Copiague shooting

A 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks during an early-morning robbery Wednesday on a street in Copiague, Suffolk County police said.

Geremias Hernandez of Leonard Place was walking home from a friend's house when a man with a handgun approached him and demanded money at 3:34 a.m., police said. Hernandez resisted the attempt, police said, but then was struck in the head and, as he tried to flee, was shot once in the buttocks, the bullet exiting his groin.

Hernandez was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was in stable condition.

The incident occurred on Simmons Street, police said.

Police said an investigation revealed that the bullet that struck Hernandez also passed through the wall of a home on Simmons Street after exiting his body. No one inside the house was injured, police said.

Police said the suspect is believed to be in his late teens.

He is described as being about 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with a thin build and hair in short braids.

Police said he was wearing a white T-shirt, dark-blue jean shorts and was clean-shaven.

Police originally said the incident occurred in North Amityville, but later said Copiague.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.