Cops: Man in blue shirt stole sneakers from Selden store

Suffolk County police said a man stole a pair of Nike sneakers valued at $75 from a Bob's Stores in Selden on April 17, then fled in a black Dodge Ram pickup.

But, not before leaving behind a terrific photograph of himself -- captured by the store surveillance system.

Now police want your help in identifying the suspect, who had close-cropped hair, sunglasses pushed back onto his head and wore a blue T-shirt adorned with a logo that police said appears to read "The Fire Guy" or "The Fire Guys" on the left breast.

The theft occurred at the Bob's in College Plaza about 8 p.m., police said. It was not clear how long the man was in the store -- or what style of Nike sneakers were taken.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.