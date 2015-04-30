Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man in blue shirt stole sneakers from Selden store

Suffolk County police are looking for a man seen on...

Suffolk County police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video who stole a pair of Nike sneakers from a Bob's Stores in Selden about 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2015. The suspect wore a blue shirt with a logo that appears to read "The Fire Guy" or "The Fire Guys" on the left breast, and fled the parking lot in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, police said. Credit: SCPD

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

Suffolk County police said a man stole a pair of Nike sneakers valued at $75 from a Bob's Stores in Selden on April 17, then fled in a black Dodge Ram pickup.

But, not before leaving behind a terrific photograph of himself -- captured by the store surveillance system.

Now police want your help in identifying the suspect, who had close-cropped hair, sunglasses pushed back onto his head and wore a blue T-shirt adorned with a logo that police said appears to read "The Fire Guy" or "The Fire Guys" on the left breast.

The theft occurred at the Bob's in College Plaza about 8 p.m., police said. It was not clear how long the man was in the store -- or what style of Nike sneakers were taken.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?