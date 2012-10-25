Cops: Man stole, then used credit cards

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and First Squad detectives are looking for a man who stole a wallet from an unlocked vehicle in Babylon and then used credit cards from the wallet at several locations.

Police on Thursday released photographs of the suspect, who broke into the vehicle that was parked at a home on Ernest Place. The break-in happened some time between the night of April 3 and the morning of April 4, police said.

The purchases were then made at several stores in Babylon, West Babylon and North Babylon, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.