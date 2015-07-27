Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man struck and killed by car in Hauppauge, police say

Police and crime scene investigators at the scene where a man was fatally hit by an SUV Sunday night, July 26, 2015, on Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, police said. Credit: Stringer News Service

A man was killed Sunday night in Hauppauge, struck by a car as he walked in the eastbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Highway, Suffolk County police said.

Christopher Noselli, 36, was walking in the roadway when police said he was struck by a 2006 Nissan Murano driven by Laura Escobar, 25, of Smithtown, at about 9:20 p.m. The accident occurred near Old Townline Road, police said.

Noselli was transported to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Escobar was not injured.

Police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check and said the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information regarding the accident is being asked to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

