Cops: Man took lewd photo in park bathroom

A Seaford man was arraigned Monday and faces a felony charge after police said he took a lewd photograph Sunday night in a restroom at Robert Moses State Park.

Eric K. Berger, 33, faces a charge of unlawful surveillance after another man told police that Berger used a cellphone to take the pictures about 7:30 p.m. in the public restroom at Parking Field 5, New York State park police said in a news release.

The victim was in the men's restroom and said Berger "lowered his cellphone and took a picture of the man's private parts," the news release said.

The two men then scuffled as the victim tried to grab the cellphone, the release said. The victim was able to take the cellphone and flag down a passing police car.

State park police Capt. Bruce Marx said investigators are looking into whether there were any previous incidents.

Berger was arraigned Monday on a charge of second-degree unlawful surveillance, a Class E felony, at First District Court in Central Islip.

He was released on $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash bail, pending his next court appearance Friday.

With Bill Mason

and John Valenti