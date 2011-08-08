Cops: Marijuana charge for car occupant

As the officer approached their vehicle, police said, the teens inside "began to spray air freshener."

The officer smelled marijuana -- and a subsequent search found three joints and a bag of pot, Southold Town police said.

Joseph Shedrick, 17, of upstate New Windsor, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana following the incident Sunday evening on Sixth Street in Greenport, police said. He was processed and given an appearance ticket.

Police said an officer on patrol noticed "a suspicious vehicle" parked at the end of Sixth Street at 9:14 p.m. Sunday and said that when he went to investigate he saw the occupants spray air freshener in an attempt to hide the smell of marijuana being smoked.

Police said Shedrick was in possession of the bag of marijuana, which is why he was arrested and charged.

The other occupants were not identified by police and no other arrests were made.