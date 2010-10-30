Cops: Mastic man drove recklessly with children in car

A Mastic man driving erratically and recklessly while his two young children were riding in the backseat was arrested Friday night, Suffolk County police said.

A Fifth Precinct officer spotted Erik Reyes, 36, of 37 Shore Dr., speeding more than 100 mph, and weaving, while driving a 2001 Hyundai on Sunrise Highway near Nichols Road in Holbrook at about 8:30 p.m., police said.

When Officer Matthew DeMatteo pulled the vehicle over, he saw two young children in the backseat, including one who was not in a car seat, police said.

Reyes was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed, reckless driving, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of failing to secure a child under 4 in a car seat.

The children were released into the custody of their mother. Reyes was scheduled Saturday to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip.