Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Mastic man drove recklessly with children in car

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHERjennifer.kelleher@newsday.com

A Mastic man driving erratically and recklessly while his two young children were riding in the backseat was arrested Friday night, Suffolk County police said.

A Fifth Precinct officer spotted Erik Reyes, 36, of 37 Shore Dr., speeding more than 100 mph, and weaving, while driving a 2001 Hyundai on Sunrise Highway near Nichols Road in Holbrook at about 8:30 p.m., police said.

When Officer Matthew DeMatteo pulled the vehicle over, he saw two young children in the backseat, including one who was not in a car seat, police said.

Reyes was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed, reckless driving, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of failing to secure a child under 4 in a car seat.

The children were released into the custody of their mother. Reyes was scheduled Saturday to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?