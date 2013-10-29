Cops: Medford dad left 13-month-old son home alone

A 44-year-old Medford man was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with endangering the welfare of a child after he left his 13-month-old son alone in his apartment during a weekend visitation with the child, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Sixth Precinct officers, responding to a 911 call reporting an infant crying in the home on Little Treasure Drive, "heard the cries of a child" coming from a basement apartment in the multidwelling home about 1:30 p.m.

The officers forced their way in and found the boy, in a soiled diaper, in a bedroom, police said.

Officer Dena Miceli changed the infant's diaper and "comforted the child," police said.

The baby's mother was called to the scene and took custody of the child.

Police said the father, Kelly Voss, was arrested when he returned to the scene about 40 minutes after the officers arrived.

He was arraigned Monday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and released on his own recognizance.

Voss' attorney could not be reached to comment.