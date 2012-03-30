Cops: Men face charges in minor's tattooing

Two Suffolk County men face child endangerment charges after one of them paid to have his name tattooed on an underage girl, police said Friday.

Anthony DeStefano, 17, drove a 15-year-old girl to the home of George Harris, 20, of 12 Fairview St., Mastic, to have DeStefano's name tattooed on the girl, police said.

It is a violation of New York State law to tattoo those under the age of 18, even with the consent of the minors' parents.

Police said DeStefano, of 37 Sharon Dr., Coram, paid to have the procedure done.

Both men were arrested Thursday and the Seventh Precinct Crime Section is "investigating the date the incident occurred," according to a news release.

Each man is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing with a child.

DeStefano has been released on bail and his arraignment information was not immediately available.

Harris' bail was set at $500 cash or $1,000 bond.