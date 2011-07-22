Cops: Mom left daughter, 1, in hot car

An Old Brookville woman who left her 1-year-old daughter in a car in a Huntington Station parking lot Friday morning -- on the hottest day of the year -- faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk County police said.

Aimee Rachlin, 26, of 36 Valentines Lane, apparently was shopping in one of the stores at the Big H shopping center on New York Avenue at about 11:15 a.m. and left her daughter in the backseat of a 2011 black Mercedes, police said.

Second Precinct police responding to 911 calls found the girl "sweating profusely" inside the car, with the back windows slightly open and the doors unlocked, police said.

The girl, who was unharmed, was placed in an air-conditioned police car.

Police said she was left inside the car, which was parked in direct sunlight, for about 15 minutes.

She was given water and fruit at the Second Precinct and released to her mother, police said.

Rachlin was released on bail at the precinct and Suffolk County Child Protective Services was notified about the incident, police said.