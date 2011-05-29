Cops: Motorcyclist hurt in Mount Sinai crash

A Port Jefferson Station man riding a motorcyle Sunday struck a house in Mount Sinai and has been taken to the hospital in serious condition, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Donald Donnelly, 31, was riding a 2006 Honda motorcycle south on Vidoni Drive around 6 p.m. when he apparently lost control and struck a house. Nobody was inside the home at the time, police said.

Donnelly was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center, police said.