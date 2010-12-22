Cops: Patchogue woman's case a homicide

Suffolk officials classified the death of a Patchogue woman as a homicide Wednesday, a day after her body was found in a patch of woods near her Prince Street home.

Nicole Tessa's body was found about 11 a.m. Tuesday by a canine section officer and his dog, two days after Tessa's husband, Joseph Jones, reported her missing.

Now, as police work around the clock scouring the area for more clues and evidence, Jones said he has grown more impatient about the slow pace at which authorities are releasing details.

"They are not giving me any information," he said before her death was rule a homicide. "It's frustrating. I still want her to come walking through the door."

Jones, 28, speaking outside the couple's home Wednesday, said he was questioned Tuesday night by Suffolk County detectives, but that they declined to answer his questions.

Jones had told reporters earlier Tuesday that the couple had an argument Friday night.

He said he left their home at about 11:30 p.m. and came back at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, but that she was gone.

He reported her missing Sunday, police said. Jones also said that his wife has disappeared before after spats, but that she had always returned.

In fact, he said, Tessa, 31, left for two weeks after the couple had an argument in November, and that she stayed with a friend in Coram. He said he contacted police this time because Tessa left without her anti-seizure medicine and her cell phone.

He added that he thinks Tessa might have been looking for him in the wooded area where her body was found because he smokes there.

Jones said that he and Tessa fought often, and that she would search for him when he stormed off.

"We argued a lot, but we loved each other," he said, crying. "We had these stupid arguments all the time. I would change the channel - little stuff." But he said they would always calm down and reconcile.

Jones cried openly Wednesday and clutched his body as he described his wife as "outgoing" and "carefree."

"I hope they find out how she passed and who did it," Jones said.

Jones said he met Tessa four years ago while she was working at a Patchogue bar. He said he met her through her twin, Jennifer Haffner, and fell in love with her because "she wasn't afraid to have kids and settle down."

Tessa's four children range between the ages of 16 and 3, Jones said, adding that they were trying to have a second child together - a girl, he hoped.

Jones is the 3-year-old boy's father, police said.