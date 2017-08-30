Cops: Pedestrian crossing Bohemia street hit by car, killed

A man walking across Lakeland Avenue in Bohemia was struck and killed by a car early Wednesday, police said.

The 48-year-old man was hit by a southbound 2015 Hyundai XG350 as he crossed the roadway just north of 13th Street about 1:20 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

The driver of the car, Ricardo Garcia, 62, of Bay Shore, remained at the scene, and the vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

The identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Detectives investigating the fatality urge anyone with information about the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.