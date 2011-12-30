Cops: Pedestrian hit at Selden intersection

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Thursday while crossing at a Selden intersection, Suffolk police said.

William Gearns, 21, of Eastport was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Gearns was walking across County Road 83 at Middle Country Road about 5:50 p.m., police said, when he was struck by a BMW, driven by Justine Giannone, 25, of Miller Place. Giannone was not injured, police said.

Detectives asked that anyone with information about the crash call the Sixth squad at 631-854-8642, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.