Cops: Pedestrian killed by Suffolk bus in Coram

A Suffolk County Transit bus struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking in a Coram roadway late Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was walking south on Homestead Drive about 4:48 p.m. when she was hit by the blue and white transit bus, which was also traveling south, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vanessa Baird-Streeter, a spokeswoman for County Executive Steve Bellone, said Tuesday night: "It appears that a person jumped in front of a moving bus" but it would be investigated.

Suffolk police said they had no indications the death was a suicide.None of the 10 to 12 people on the bus when the accident occurred was injured, police said.