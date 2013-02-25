Cops probe crash that killed East Hampton man

Police are investigating a one-car accident late Friday in Amagansett that killed an East Hampton man.

A preliminary investigation determined Samuel J. Spielberg, 31, failed to negotiate a curve on a twisting, unlit section of Red Dirt Road in Amagansett, leaving the roadway and striking trees, East Hampton Town police Det. Lt. Chris Anderson said Monday.

After striking the trees, police said, the 2002 Toyota 4Runner Spielberg was driving caught fire. It was only after that fire had been extinguished by volunteers from the Amagansett Fire Department that Spielberg's body was discovered.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about it is urged to call East Hampton police at (631) 537-7575.