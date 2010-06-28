Cops probe fatal single-car crash on William Floyd

Detectives are investigating a one-car crash on the William Floyd Parkway that killed a Mastic Beach man on the Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.

Edward Madison Jr., 24, was driving a 1992 Ford Taurus south on the parkway at about 7:33 p.m. when the car left the roadway, south of Lombardy Drive in Shirley, and hit a utility pole, police said. The car then hit a fence and came to stop in the backyard of a Lombardy Drive residence.

Madison was the only person in the vehicle, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The car was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477, or the Seventh Squad, 631-852-8752. All calls will be kept confidential.