Cops probe money missing from Santa kiosk

Suffolk County detectives are looking into the disappearance of money from a kiosk where parents brought children to be photographed with Santa at the Walt Whitman Shops, the Huntington Station shopping mall, Suffolk police said Wednesday.

On Dec. 20 a regional manager with Noerr Programs Corp., of Arvada, Colo., which ran the Santa kiosk, notified police of the missing money, which should have been deposited Dec. 3 and 7, police say.

A Noerr spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment but would look into it.

Second Squad detectives are investigating.