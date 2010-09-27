Cops probe shooting near slain Wyandanch teen's home

Two teenagers who were chatting with friends about the fatal shooting of a Wyandanch teen were themselves shot and wounded as they gathered near the victim's home Sunday night, police said, prompting investigators to urge the community to help them solve the crimes.

Suffolk police are looking into whether the two shootings, which occurred on the same day and within a block of each other, were related.

Around 11 p.m., four people, including Jean Julien, 18, and Demetrius Edwards Jr., 17, both of Wyandanch, were talking near the Birch Street home of Tyler Daniels, police said. Daniels, 16, was killed early Sunday when, police said, he was shot while trying to break into a nearby home on Lake Drive.

Julien and Edwards were talking about Daniels' shooting, their memories of the teenager, and their plans for a memorial, Det. Lt. Robert Edwards said Monday. He is not related to Demetrius Edwards.

Julien was sitting in the backseat of the car as Edwards leaned into the car while standing on Birch Street, the detective said. At least two gunmen approached the group on foot and fired multiple shots, striking Julien and Demetrius Edwards before fleeing in a vehicle he said. The other two, who had been sitting in the front seat, were uninjured.

The two victims were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. Edwards was shot in the back and arm and underwent surgery. He was listed in guarded condition. Julien was shot in the thigh and wrist, and was treated and released.

Demetrius Edwards Sr. said his son was going to be OK, that he was "at the wrong place at the wrong time" when he was shot.

Daniels' brother, Destiny, who said he knew the victims in the latest shooting, called for peace. "It needs to come to a stop," he said. "Too many people getting shot and killed over unnecessary stuff."

A third nearby shooting was reported Sunday, Det. Lt. Edwards said. The report said shots were fired into a Lake Drive house on Friday, and no injuries were reported, he said.

He asked that anyone with information contact police at 800-220-TIPS. "We really, really need cooperation," he said. He declined to comment on whether the shootings were gang-related.

Daniels' relatives have disputed the police version of the initial shooting. Police were seeking the person inside the Lake Drive home who shot Daniels, detectives said.

With Gary Dymski