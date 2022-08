The Suffolk police arson squad is investigating a fire that destroyed a Southold home, police said Saturday.

Southold town police said it received a 911 call of a structure fire at 3:47 p.m. Friday at a house on North Bayview Road.

Firefighters arrived to find the house, whose owners were not home at the time, fully engulfed, Southold police said. No one was injured.

In a Saturday news release, police did not say if the fire was considered suspicious.