Cops probe theft of Lake Ronkonkoma bleachers

Police are investigating the theft of six metal bleachers from Smith Road Sports Complex in Lake Ronkonkoma sometime during the past 10 days. The bleachers were used by the Sachem Youth Advisory Group.

The value of the bleachers was not immediately known.

Suffolk County police said the theft took place sometime between Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday. The bleachers were at the league's softball field on Smith Road, police said.

Representatives of the league were not immediately available for comment.