Cops probe vandalism in Moriches

Police are seeking the public's help in finding out who is responsible for "extensive graffiti" at a Moriches condominium complex.

Residents of the Waterways at Moriches discovered the graffiti "scattered throughout the complex" on Jan. 6, Suffolk police said in an early Friday news release.

"There were numerous racial words spray painted on the condos, fences, and vehicles," police said in the release. "The racial comments were spray painted in gold and purple.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the cast. Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS.