Cops: Recycling plant worker killed on job

A recycling company worker was killed in an industrial plant accident in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Augustin Colon, 44, of Westbury, was by himself in an area of the Emjay Environmental Recycling plant when his arm apparently became trapped and he was crushed in heavy duty machinery, police said.

When Colon was discovered by a plant supervisor about 4:30 p.m., he was unconscious and possibly already dead, police said. Emergency crews were not immediately able to free Colon from the machinery. He was pronounced dead at the scene.