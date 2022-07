Riverhead police on Wednesday released photographs of a man who stole more than $3,700 worth of clothing from a West Main Street store in July.

In a news release, police said a man in his late 20s and a woman in her late 40s entered the Ann Taylor Loft store in Riverhead on July 26 and took clothing without paying for it.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.