Cops: Riverside man was accident victim

The pedestrian killed by a corrections officer in a Riverside car accident Monday has been identified as a resident in that community, Southampton Town police said.

Efren Ramirez Gomez, 32, was hit by a Mercedes driven by Suffolk County corrections officer Christopher A. Dean, 41, who was later charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

The accident happened 12:33 a.m. near the intersection of Flanders Road and Old Quogue Road, police said.

Dean, of Riverside, was arrested at the scene.

Suffolk Sheriff Vincent DeMarco said Dean, a 15-year veteran, was suspended from his job without pay for 30 days after he was arraigned on the charge Monday.