Cops: Sag Harbor man charged in road rage

A Sag Harbor man has been arraigned on a felony assault charge after whipping another man with a belt in a road-rage incident Wednesday in Bridgehampton, police said.

Southampton Town police said Monday Miguel Saldivar, 32, used his belt to whip another driver on Scuttle Hole Road at about 8:30 p.m.

The victim pulled his vehicle over and a shouting match with Saldivar then escalated into a "physical fight," according to a police report.

Saldivar had a belt with "an attached metal buckle" and used it on the other driver, also from Sag Harbor, before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Southampton Hospital for treatment of cuts and welts. Saldivar was arrested after an investigation by detectives, police said.

Saldivar also is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held at Suffolk County jail on $250 bail and is due in court on Wednesday.