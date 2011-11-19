Cops say Islip teen may have been murdered

A teen whose body was found in a marsh two days after he was reported missing may have been killed, Suffolk police said Saturday.

Kyle Underhill, 18, of Islip, was reported missing by his parents Thursday evening, said Det. Lt. Gerard Pelkofsky of the homicide squad. His body was found in a marshy, wooded area in Islip Saturday. Police said in a news release he may have been murdered, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Christine Sorgie, 13, who lives on Jay Court, just behind Underhill's house on Griffing Street, said she met Underhill through his younger brother, who went to Islip Middle School.

"I feel so bad for him [Underhill's brother] now," said Sorgie, who sometimes took the school bus with the Underhill brothers. "He loved his brother. He used to talk about him all the time. . . . He [Kyle] was funny and real nice."

Pelkofsky said the search began Friday afternoon in a wooded area behind Islip's Commack Road Elementary School. The canine unit, homicide squad and fugitive/missing persons section detectives participated in the effort.

The search resumed Saturday, with a police team scouring a small lake. The body was discovered in a marsh at 9:20 a.m., Pelkofsky said.

The area where Underhill's body was found is popular with teens for biking, scootering and hanging out, residents said.

Underhill graduated from Islip High School in June, district spokeswoman Deirdre Gilligan said.

Beneath his yearbook photo, as part of his senior quote, Underhill wrote, "To all my friends, I'm so glad for the times we had together. If we never see each other again, I'll miss you dearly.

"To everyone else, I hate you all. The best part of graduating is knowing I'll never have to see any of you again. I don't think I've ever known so many people I hated so much all at once."

Margaret Scheibel, a longtime resident of the neighborhood, said police had been searching the woods since Friday afternoon. "The police were out here all night," Scheibel said. "I was a little concerned when I saw all these policemen out here."

Kathy Coley, director of communications for Farmingdale State College, said Underhill attended the college.

"Kyle's father called to tell university police that Kyle's body was found," Coley said. "This is very sad."