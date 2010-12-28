Cops seek 3 in Port Jeff robbery

Suffolk County police are searching for three men who at gunpoint robbed a Port Jefferson gas station of about $350 earlier this month, according to a release by Sixth Squad detectives.

On Dec. 19, three men entered USA Gas, 616 Main St., and one of them displayed a small, silver handgun, police said. The three demanded money and two of the men took about $350 in cash from the register.

Police have released photographs of the suspects, taken from a security camera.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.