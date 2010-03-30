Cops seek driver in fatal Moriches hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident that left one person dead overnight in Moriches.

The accident took place on Montauk Highway near the intersection of James Hawkins Road just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Suffolk County police said. They have not released the identity of the victim.

Police said the victim was crossing Montauk Highway and was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The 911 call was received at 1:27 a.m. and the road was closed in both directions for the investigation until about 6 a.m., police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.