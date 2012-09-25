Cops seek man in connection with pot plants

Police are trying to identify a man photographed by a surveillance camera at a wooded site in Edgewood where marijuana plants were found growing.

The site is in a section of the Heartland Industrial Site on Heartland Boulevard, State Police said Tuesday.

Police said their Narcotics Enforcement Unit had located 54 marijuana plants in the area -- and were seeking the man in connection with their investigation. It was not clear if he is a suspect in the investigation.

Police said the plants were discovered earlier this month, but declined to provide additional details.

The man was seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to call 631-756-3374. All calls will be kept confidential.