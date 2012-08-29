Cops seek man who went missing from Montauk motel

East Hampton Town Police are looking for a man who went missing from a Montauk motel.

George Richardson, 50, was last seen at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at Hartman's Briney Breezes Motel at 693 Old Montauk Hwy., police said.

Det. Sgt Robert Gurney said Wednesday Richardson is on vacation with his family and staying at the motel. He declined to provide a residence for Richardson.

Gurney said Richardson had been taking early morning walks on the beach and his family thinks he went out for one at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday. He never returned, Gurney said.

"His family was expecting him back," Gurney said. "He doesn't come back, and the family reports him missing. . . . There is no known reason for his disappearance."

Gurney said police are exploring all possibilities, including Richardson's personal history and his family situation. "Everything is on the table here," he said.

Richardson is 5-feet-6 inches tall, about 150 pounds and wears glasses, police said. He was last seen wearing an orange cap and running shoes. He has a small scar on his chin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Hampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-537-7575. All calls will remain confidential.