Cops seek shopper who used stolen cards

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department released photographs Friday of a woman wanted for using stolen credit cards to make several unauthorized purchases in November.

The woman used the cards on Nov. 25 for purchases at Schenck Fuel in Calverton and at three stores in Wading River -- a CVS pharmacy, a King Kullen supermarket and Alpine Wine & Liquor, police said.

Police said the total for the purchases was more than $1,000.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.