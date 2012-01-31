Cops seek suspect in alleged theft try

Police are looking for a man they said stole cold medicine and toothpaste from a South Huntington pharmacy, but dropped the stolen goods as he fled after being confronted by a store patron.

The incident happened at the CVS on East Jericho Turnpike on Dec. 26 at 1:35 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

The man had stuffed the items -- a tube of toothpaste and "several packages" of cold medication -- into his jacket when he was confronted, police said. As he was chased out of the store, police said, the man dropped the items, which were recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the petit larceny to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.