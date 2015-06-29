Cops seek suspect in Lindenhurst gas station robbery

Suffolk County police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect who in May attempted to rob a Lindenhurst gas station at gunpoint.

Police on Monday released photographs and video of the man who they said tried to rob an Ultra station at 571 W. Montauk Hwy. at about 8:25 p.m. on May 26.

The suspect approached a cashier, displayed a gun and demanded money, police said.

The employee refused and the suspect fled the station.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All information will be kept confidential.