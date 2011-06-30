Long IslandSuffolk

Cops seek suspect in Lloyd Harbor theft

Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person who allegedly stole a pocketbook and wallet from a vehicle parked at a home in Lloyd Harbor on May 29, 2011. Credit: SCPD

By GARY DYMSKIgary.dymski@newsday.com

Second Squad detectives released photos and video Thursday of a suspect wanted for stealing a pocketbook and wallet with assorted credit cards from a vehicle parked at a Lloyd Harbor home in May, Suffolk County police said.

Suffolk County police said a man stole the items on May 29 and then used the credit cards to make purchases at a Nassau County Target store and at shops at Roosevelt Field.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.

