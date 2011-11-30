Cops seek tips in worker's hit-run death

Fourth Squad detectives have made some progress in the case of the hit-and-run death of a construction worker in Fort Salonga but said Wednesday they're still trying to identify the driver in the incident.

Suffolk County police said in a news release that they still are trying to find the driver in the Oct. 28 crash on Route 25A, or Fort Salonga Road, who killed Victor Schultz, 49, of Massapequa.

Schultz and another worker from Intercounty Paving of Hicksville were loading a milling machine onto a trailer on the side of the road, near Sunken Meadow Parkway, at about 1:35 a.m. when Schultz was struck by a sport utility vehicle, police said.

Police Wednesday said they have narrowed down their search for the fleeing vehicle to a Chevrolet Tahoe or Yukon, between the model years 1994 and 1997.

Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene and the co-worker was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information can call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.