Cops seek woman who kept lost wallet

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead police are searching for a woman who picked up a lost wallet at a Riverhead store and then walked off with it, police said Tuesday.

Photographs of the woman taken from the store's video surveillance cameras were released Tuesday by Suffolk police. Neither the wallet nor its contents was returned to the owner, police said.

Police said in a news release a woman at the Walmart store in Riverhead on 765 Old Country Rd. dropped her wallet in the store on May 31.

An elderly woman, shown in photographs wearing a light purple shirt and white pants, picked up the wallet and concealed it inside her purse.

The woman proceeded to shop in the store and then left at about noon, in what police said was a blue or green Toyota RAV4.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.