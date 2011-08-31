Cops seek woman who stole purses at mall

Second Squad detectives are looking for a woman who stole two designer handbags valued at $1,400 from a Huntington Station store in May, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.

Police Wednesday released photographs of the suspect taken from video surveillance at the store, Coach in the Walt Whitman Mall.

On May 28, at about 4:40 p.m., the suspect entered the store and took the two handbags from a display table and placed them in a large white shopping bag she was carrying, police said. She then left the store without paying.

The woman is about 40 years old with brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.