Cops: Suspicious package at LIRR harmless

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police emergency officers, responding to a call of a suspicious package at the Babylon Long Island Rail Road station Wednesday morning, examined a duffel bag found at the scene and determined it was harmless, police said.

The incident was reported at about 8:30 a.m. The situation was resolved before 10 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Railroad spokesman Sam Zambuto said the "unattended package" was found under a viaduct toward the west end of the station. Neither police nor railroad officials could describe the contents of the bag.

Zambuto said the incident did not cause any delays.

